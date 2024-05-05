Soybeans, Social Media and Succession Planning

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

You may know that Farmwithzoe is an agricultural social media influencer. You may know that Farmwithzoe shows the daily tasks of growing and marketing soybeans and corn to her 170,000 followers on Instagram, 198,000 followers on Facebook, and nearly 4,500 subscribers to her YouTube channel. You may even know that Farmwithzoe was an OSU Cheerleader during the 2014 National Championship Football Season. What you probably don’t know is that in her hometown, Farmwithzoe is just the girl next door that has taken over their 8th generation family farm.

Zoe Kent graduated with a degree in Agriculture from The Ohio State University, but ever since she was young, she knew that she wanted to farm. “My entire life I knew that I wanted to be a farmer. I grew up riding in the tractor with my dad,” said Kent.… Continue reading