Soybeans, sunflowers, and farming near an urban center

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off.

Since 1946 the Sullivan family has been farming in Franklin County. The farm now owned by Matt and Amy Sullivan has changed over the years. Matt and Amy, along with their sons Caleb and Timothy and Caleb’s wife Clair, operate Circle S Farms. What was originally a diversified livestock farm in the 1940s, later specialized in turkey production. Matt’s grandfather raised over 13,000 turkeys at one time on the family farm, supplying turkey to the Big Bear stores in central Ohio. As time went on and the family grew, the cropping mix changed. In addition to growing corn and soybeans, Matt’s father realized that there were opportunities to serve the fast-growing urban center of Columbus, so he started Circle S Farms. They diversified their crop operation by also producing strawberries, pumpkins and other vegetable crops.… Continue reading