Speaking of manure . . .

By Mary Wicks

Some people talk about manure . . . a lot. It’s a deep subject, with topics of conversation ranging from capturing its value to protecting water quality. You may have heard Glen Arnold, Ohio State University Extension manure management specialist, talking about it. He has discussed his research that demonstrates applying liquid manure to growing crops provides similar or better yields compared to side dressing with fertilizer, while increasing the number of days manure can be applied as well as protecting water quality by better capturing the manure nutrients.

The Livestock and Poultry Environmental Learning Community (LPELC), a national network of manure professionals, is a great place to talk and learn about manure and is open to anyone interested. In addition to a monthly webinar series, the LPELC holds the biennial Waste-to-Worth (W2W) conference with tours and lots of people speaking about manure. Ohio State University is hosting the 2022 W2W conference on the shores of Lake Erie.