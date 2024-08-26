Special Edition: The Drought of 2024

In this special edition of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast, Matt Reese leads us through various perspectives on the escalating drought of 2024, especially concern to southeast portions of the Buckeye state.

Matt talks with Ross Black, a farmer in Pickaway County, which is among the driest parts of the state and the impacts on their growing season

We then hear an update from Between the Rows Farmer Matt Spillman of Stark County discussing how they have fared in other parts of the state.

The conversation continues with Aaron Wilson, an atmospheric scientist at The Ohio State University with Ohio State University Extension concerning the magnitude of Ohio’s drought of 2024

Dale Minyo jumps in with Daniel Call, general manager of Seed Consultants, talking about the agronomic impacts they have been seeing across southern Ohio.

Tune in for all of these great conversations and more in this special edition of the Ohio Ag Net Podcast!