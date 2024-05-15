Special hunts for special folks

By Dan Armitage, outdoor writer

Pike State Forest and Blue Rock State Forest were the settings for two recent special hunts organized for hunters with disabilities to enjoy the outdoors while hunting for wild turkey, as guests of the annual Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Forestry in Pike and Muskingum counties.

“Year after year, we are honored to host these hunts and gather with a wonderful group of hunters and volunteers amidst the beauty of our sustainably managed forests, which stand as a testament to our commitment to conservation and habitat diversity,” said Dan Balser, ODNR Division of Forestry Chief. “The hunters who join us in this endeavor are an inspiration for us all.”

