Specialty pork, significant slopes, conservation tillage and cover crops — Mark IV Farm

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off.

Since the 1930s, the Sommer’s family has been farming the rolling fields of Champaign County. Jack Sommers still lives in the farmhouse that his grandfather lived in when he purchased the farm over 90 years ago. Over the years the farm has had a diverse mix of livestock, with pigs being one of the constants. It was only this past summer that Jack and his family sold the last of the sows and transitioned to strictly grain crop production.

“My grandfather moved here from Ross County in 1917-1918 and raised his family here. In the 1930s he purchased this farm. It has always been a livestock and crop farm until just recently when we sold the last of the sows. We raised Berkshire sows producing specialty meats for Saddleberk which provided all natural, heritage breed Berkshire pork to the Kroger Company,” Sommers said.… Continue reading