Spillman Farms, pulling together for generations

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

It has been said that farming runs in your blood. If that is true, then that is definitely the case at Spillman Farms just outside of Bolivar. Brothers Mark and Eric Spillman started farming together in 1981, after growing up helping on their grandparent’s farm in southeast Ohio. Mark and Eric’s parents moved the family north when the boys were young for their father’s job. Mark and Eric’s love of farming carried with them to the fertile soils of Stark and Tuscarawas counties. In August of 2022, Mark passed away, and today, Mark’s sons David, Matt and Steven along with their uncle Eric run the multigenerational family operation which is comprised of roughly 2,500 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat, some hay and beef cattle.

Located in the Muskingum Watershed, the Spillmans farm a variety of soil types and topography.… Continue reading