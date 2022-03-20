Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program eligibility broadened

USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced it has modified the Spot Market Hog Pandemic Program (SMHPP) eligibility requirements. The program — announced last year — provides payments to pork producers who made spot market transactions between April 16 and Sept. 1, 2020.

The clarified eligibility requirements expand the agency’s interpretation of “spot market sales” and “sale to a packer” to better reflect the nontraditional types of transactions made during that period, including sales to dealers, cull markets, meat lockers, intermediaries and others.

“The changes to SMHPP are certainly welcome and producers thank FSA for its commitment to clarifying the parameters of the program,” said Terry Wolters, NPPC president. “Producers forced into spot market sales have been excluded from many of the previous recovery programs, and these modifications will hopefully lead to these funds making it into the right hands.”

During the covered period, many producers were forced onto the spot market after meat processors were unable to meet their obligations due to COVID-19-related shutdowns.… Continue reading