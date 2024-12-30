Spotted lanternfly a growing threat in Ohio

The spotted lanternfly, a non-native invasive insect, captures attention with its stunning appearance — grayish wings adorned with black spots and vibrant red underwings — but beneath this beauty lies a significant threat to agriculture and local ecosystems.

Franklin County is among 12 counties in Ohio currently under quarantine as the pest spreads rapidly across the state. Since its identification in 2020 in Ohio, the spotted lanternfly has been reported in 17 states, with monthly sightings exceeding 3,000 according to the Ohio Department of Agriculture. The pest was first detected in Pennsylvania in 2014.

In response to this growing threat, The Ohio State University College of Food, Agricultural, and Environmental Sciences (CFAES) is actively educating the public about the spotted lanternfly and encouraging community engagement in monitoring its spread.

Adult spotted lanternflies begin to lay eggs from late September to early October, stated Amy Stone, an agriculture and natural resources educator with Ohio State University Extension. Egg-laying… Continue reading