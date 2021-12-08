Spreads suggest undervalued corn needs to trade at $6

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Usually, the corn market is in a carry this time of year, meaning futures values are higher in later months versus current months. When the market is in a carry there is an incentive for those with storage capacity to hold grain for later use.

Last week the December corn futures entered its delivery period and is now worth more than the March contract. This suggests the market wants corn sooner than later. Having an inverse in the futures market at this point in the marketing year is uncommon for corn and may signify corn is undervalued.

Is corn really undervalued?

Since harvest finished throughout the U.S., basis values have continued to climb much higher. Some end users in recent weeks have had to increase their basis bids by 20 cents or more to keep corn flowing into their facilities. Others have turned to free storage or fancy marketing gimmicks to encourage farmers to deliver their corn right now.