Spring 2022 fertilizer applications

By John Fulton

We say every growing season is unique and 2022 is no different. Supply chain and labor challenges along with high fertilizer prices have already created a unique situation in agriculture before we get to spring work. Consequently, fertilizer decisions coupled with fertilizer applications are important for profitable production of crops and forages. Regardless of choosing fixed-rate or variable-rate applications of fertilizers, an important factor to efficient and effective use of fertilizers is proper maintenance, setup and calibration of broadcast spreaders. Calibration and maintenance checks of broadcast spreaders is recommended. For 2022, that becomes important to ensure accurate and uniform application of NPK and other granular nutrients.

To start, spreader settings need to change accordingly for the fertilizer product being applied while these settings may need to be adjusted based on application rates and field conditions. While technology on spreaders, especially VRT spreaders, has increased over the past decade, field performance remains vital for profitable production.