Spring market observations

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

May corn finished mid-April strong. Prices have not been as high since late February. Some global announcements contributed to this rally, including China’s buying of more U.S. old crop corn and Russia indicating they may not renew the Ukraine grain deal next month.

Looking forward there are still some additional factors indicating old crop corn futures values may still be too low.

End user needs for the next few months

The May corn contract is gaining on the July contract. This suggests that end users are aggressively looking for corn now to meet their summer needs. Plus, basis values have been increasing the last few weeks too, incentivizing grain movement sooner than later. End users in the US seem to have good coverage on for April and May. However, it seems that they do not have much covered for June, July, and August.

Limited supply in storage

Since harvest, the market has not really incentivized commercial elevators to hold grain.… Continue reading