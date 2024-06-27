Spring meat exports strong

April exports of U.S. pork reached the highest volume and value since May 2021, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF). It was also a robust month for U.S. beef exports, which were the largest in 10 months and valued at just under $900 million.

Record shipments to Mexico bolster April pork exports

Fueled by a record performance in leading market Mexico and broad-based growth in several other regions, pork exports totaled 277,910 metric tons (mt) in April, up 14% from a year ago and the fifth largest on record. Export value climbed 18% to $778.8 million, the third highest on record. For January through April, exports increased 8% to 1.04 million mt, valued at $2.89 billion – up 10% from last year’s record pace.

"While Mexico was definitely the pacesetter in a tremendous month for pork exports, it was only part of the story," said Dan Halstrom, USMEF President and CEO.