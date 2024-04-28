Spring Soil Sampling Tips to Combat SCN

By the SCN Coalition

Because SCN is the most damaging pathogen in U.S. soybeans – costing farmers more than $1 billion annually in lost yields – farmers who didn’t have time to pull soil samples for soybean cyst nematode (SCN) last fall have another opportunity this spring.

Knowing the SCN number for each field will help farmers determine the appropriate management strategies to use. An active SCN management plan includes:

1. Testing fields to know SCN numbers.

2. Rotating SCN-resistant varieties.

3. Rotating to non-host crops.

4. Possibly using a nematode-protectant seed treatment.

The SCN Coalition is excited about the discovery and encourages farmers and industry stakeholders to continue to advocate for new tools like this.

Spring soil sampling tips:

Experts recommend waiting until the soil warms up and taking soil cores when fields aren’t muddy. Take 20 cores from every 20 acres or so collected from the upper 8 inches of soil.… Continue reading