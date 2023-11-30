By Matt Reese

The crowing, cawing sea of poultry at the Ohio National is truly something to behold, especially at the 2023 event commemorating 150 years of the American Poultry Association (APA). More than 900 exhibitors from around the United States and Canada brought almost 11,000 birds representing every shape, size and color of poultry and waterfowl to the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus the second weekend in November. The constant roar of the widely divergent bird calls packed wall-to-wall in the Voinovich Livestock & Trade Center made it difficult to have a conversation without shouting.

All the hubbub is built around one book: The American Standard of Perfection.

“All of the standards for all of the breeds are covered in a book that is called The American Standard of Perfection to give an example of what you are trying to accomplish with your breeding. Each breed and each variety, or the color, is represented in that book, which has all the specific parameters on each bird — the size, the height, the comb, the right curve, the correct number of points.… Continue reading