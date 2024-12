Starter on soybeans – does it work?

Luke Schulte, field agronomist for Beck’s Hybrids, joins us to discuss the growth of soybean yields year-over-year versus the staggering change of corn yields increasing. Let’s take a look at what the Practical Farm Research says with regard to fertilizer placement, rate, and overall methods.

More from Beck’s online at www.beckshybrids.com.… Continue reading