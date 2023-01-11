Starting the year off on the right foot 

By Brian Ravencraft

We are now well into the first quarter of a new year. My wish for all of you is that 2023 is a healthy, happy and financially sound and successful year. The best way to set the tone for a great year is to start things off on the right foot. I asked some of my colleagues at Holbrook & Manter to share some of their best tips of setting the right tone for a successful year ahead. Enjoy their tips below.

Keep your accounting records up to date throughout 2023. If you don’t have the time as a small business owner, hire a bookkeeper or outsource it, but make sure the accounting records stay up to date at least on a monthly basis. If you wait too long to update your accounting records you won’t have real-time data to make management decisions and you will be scrambling at the end of the year to reconcile a years’ worth of activity to file a tax return.… Continue reading