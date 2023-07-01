State budget includes tax savings, funding for ag priorities

The state’s main operating budget for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 was passed by the Ohio Legislature Friday, June 30, just before the constitutional deadline.

Of importance to Ohio Farm Bureau members, the budget includes major savings on income taxes and the Commercial Activity Tax, or CAT.

The legislation reduces the number of income tax brackets for individuals. Phased in over the biennium, the marginal rates will be 2.75% on income over $26,050 and 3.5% on income over $100,000. Ohioans making less $26,050 will pay no income tax.

The new state budget also eliminates the Commercial Activity Tax for 90% of Ohio businesses, which will pay no taxes on the first $3 million of gross receipts in tax year 2024 and will pay no taxes on the first $6 million of gross receipts in tax year 2025.

"Farm Bureau applauds the Ohio House and Senate for working on provisions in this budget to help alleviate tax implications for our members," said Adam Sharp, executive vice president of Ohio Farm Bureau.