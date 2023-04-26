State FFA officer turns SAE project into a beef company

By Morgan Anderson, OCJ FFA reporter

Meet Shayden Heiser, a third-generation row crop farmer, college student and a State FFA Vice President At-Large from Attica.

Shayden Heiser, 2022-2023 Ohio FFA State Vice President At-Large from the Seneca East FFA Chapter

Heiser, 19, was born and raised working on his family farm alongside his father, Irvan Heiser. In 2015, he began showing cattle when he took his first feeder calf as a project to the fair, and quickly, his passion for cattle began to grow. Heiser is a member of the Seneca East FFA Chapter and a graduate of Seneca East High School. Currently, he is pursuing an associate degree in agribusiness management at Terra State Community College in Fremont with plans of returning back to the farm full-time when he graduates.

Throughout his time in FFA, Heiser has invested in his SAE project, which consists of a market beef entrepreneurship known as "Heiser Cattle Co.,"…