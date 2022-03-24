State officers “pop-in” for National FFA Week

By Bethany Starlin, OCJ FFA reporter

Each February, the National FFA Organization dedicates a week to celebrate the organization and its’ members. The week is a busy one for the state officer team, FFA advisors and members alike, but surely one that is worthwhile.

“National FFA Week is a week for our organization as a whole to celebrate how far we have come and what we’ve accomplished throughout the years of being an organization,” said Sydney Sanders, a third-year member of the Fairfield FFA Chapter.

Chapters across the state celebrated in a multitude of ways this year. Whether that be through conducting a spirit week where students school-wide dress up according to a theme each day, hosting a teacher appreciation breakfast where chapter members served breakfast to the educators in their school, competing in an agricultural Olympics competition or honoring members who received their Greenhand or Chapter degrees at a ceremony; the week was full of excitement and celebration. … Continue reading