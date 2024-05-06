Statewide H2Ohio deadline extended

The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is extending the H2Ohio enrollment deadline for row crop producers who farm in Ohio’s 64 counties outside of the Western Lake Erie Basin. Farmers will have until Friday, May 31, 2024, to enroll.

ODA will enroll 500,000 acres, and enrollment will be available on a first come, first served basis. For more information about the extended deadline and enrollment details, please contact your local Soil and Water Conservation District.

Governor DeWine launched H2Ohio in 2019 as a comprehensive initiative aimed at addressing various threats to water quality, including harmful algal blooms caused by phosphorus runoff. H2Ohio’s agricultural program, which initially focused on northwest Ohio counties near Lake Erie, incentivizes farmers to implement science-based, proven best management practices to prevent nutrient runoff and improve water quality.

H2Ohio is Governor DeWine's initiative to ensure safe and clean water in Ohio. It is a comprehensive, data-driven approach to improving water quality over the long term.