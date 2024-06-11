Statewide Slug Monitoring Project

Adapted from C.O.R.N. 2024-17 by Dr. Kelley Tilmon

As we move into June, we continue to receive reports of slug damage on soybeans across Ohio. Slugs are more likely to be found in no-till fields where cover crops are grown. Slugs feed directly on the soybean, causing both seed and foliar damage that can result in complete loss of the plant. Because slugs are nocturnal, when you scout your fields, slugs may not be present; however, you may see signs of slug feeding such as holes in the cotyledon or slime trails. You are more likely to find slugs actively present in your field if you scout early in the morning or on cloudy/rainy days.

Soybean fields that were planted within the last 2 weeks into no-till fields should be scouted for slug damage. Slugs can cause significant damage to young soybean plants at the VE stage compared to older plants that can outgrow the damage.… Continue reading