Status of herbicide resistance in Ohio waterhemp populations

By Mark Loux, Ohio State University Extension herbicide specialist

We have been screening waterhemp populations over the past few years for their response to various herbicide sites of action. Our overall goal is to get a sense of the types of resistance that have developed or may be developing, so that growers and agronomists know what they should be looking for. We summarized some of this in a fairly lengthy C.O.R.N. article last year. We recommend that readers also view the Take action video, “Why care about metabolic herbicide resistance” by Pat Tranel, University of Illinois. One of the discussion points in this video is that metabolic resistance is likely to be extremely variable, resulting in waterhemp with resistance to anywhere from one to 5 sites of action, and any combination of these. This is in addition to the target-site based resistance to glyphosate, group 2, and group 14 that already exists in most populations.… Continue reading