Stearns Homestead offers agricultural opportunities to urban youth

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

When Soda Kiser was young, he came across a YouTube video of a farm. He watched the video and was captivated by the lifestyle. From that moment on, he knew he wanted to be a farmer. He told his parents his plans. There was only one slight hurdle he would have to overcome to meet that goal: his location.

The Kiser family resides in Parma, located just outside of Cleveland. The city is not a rural, agricultural area.

“My husband, Dale, and I used to explain that farming is not an easy life,” Sabrina Kiser, his mother, said. “But, Soda remained steadfast in his goals.”

While looking for ways to foster her son’s interest, Sabrina learned about a local 4-H program that worked in conjunction with a historical site in the city called Stearns Homestead.

Stearns Homestead has a longstanding history within Parma. The farm was owned by Lyman Stearns in the mid to late 1800s.