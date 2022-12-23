Steubenville Nutcracker Village brings holiday cheer

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

‘Twas the night before Christmas decorations arrived,

And groups of volunteers buzzed like a beehive.

Life-sized nutcrackers were loaded with care,

In hopes visitors would soon be there.

The town was yearning for their beloved statue dolls,

In cozy homes all the way to the city hall.

So the nutcrackers were propped up one by one,

To prepare Steubenville for some holiday fun.

While nutcrackers have been synonymous with Christmas for hundreds of years, Steubenville takes the traditional holiday dolls to a whole new level.

Therese Fedoryka has been a part of the Downtown Steubenville Revitalization Committee for the last 10 years. One of the committee’s activities is an annual Christmas parade. In 2015 the parade had a nutcracker theme. Fedoryka’s father, Mark Nelson, owns a woodworking and manufacturing business and thought it would be fun to create some life-sized nutcrackers to fit the theme. Nelson and his team created 37 nutcrackers that year which he placed on display.… Continue reading