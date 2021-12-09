Steve Reinhard of Crawford County elected USB treasurer

Ohio Soybean Council (OSC) board member Steve Reinhard was elected to lead the national United Soybean Board (USB) as its treasurer. Reinhard has served on USB since 2017 and previously served as the Demand Action Team Chair.

“We’d like to congratulate Steve on his new leadership position,” said Jeff Magyar, OSC chairman and Ashtabula County soybean farmer. “His involvement on USB is already a testament to his dedication to create better opportunities for soybean farmers in Ohio and across the nation. In this new role, Steve will be able to take that passion to the next level.”

Reinhard farms 1,300 acres of soybeans, corn and wheat in Bucyrus. In addition to his position on USB, he serves on the OSC Board of Trustees, where he has previously served as Chairman, Vice Chairman and Treasurer. In addition to his roles on OSC and USB, Reinhard also represents Ohio on the Soy Transportation Coalition Board of Trustees.… Continue reading