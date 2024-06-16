Stewarding soybeans, livestock, and neighborly relations on the edge of suburbia

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and Soybean Check-off

Perrysburg Ohio, with a population of over 25,000 is on the southeast edge of Toledo and is a booming community. The city’s water towers, new housing developments and warehouses are within eye shot of Eckel Grain Farm and Cattle Company. The Eckel family has been farming in northern Wood County for six generations. Nathan, Nick, and Nolan Eckel, along with the help of their grandfather, have been farming fertile lakebed soils since the boys’ father passed away in 2010.

The Eckels grow approximately 2,000 acres of corn, soybeans, wheat and some hay, as well as have a feedlot for Holstein steers. Their operation stretches 20 miles (10 miles either way from the base of operations) with new housing developments and suburban expansion mixed throughout. One of the challenges they experience with urban sprawl is the traffic congestion and taking large equipment down narrow roads to travel from one field to another.… Continue reading