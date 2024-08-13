Still important to scout your fields

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

The month of August is an important time for the soybean crop in Ohio. Timely rains can dramatically impact yields in a positive direction. Disease pressure can impact yields negatively. Scouting soybeans is as important now as it is anytime in the growing season. Early planted soybeans are setting and filling pods. Later planted and double crop soybeans are still in the flowering stages. Disease management is important. “This is the time when we want to be walking our fields. This is the reproductive stage when we really want them to be healthy,” said Dr. Horacio Lopez-Nicora, OSU Soybean Pathologist and Nematologist. “It is important to scout the fields and to look for any particular symptoms. We are now in the stages when we can identify foliar diseases if they are present.”

