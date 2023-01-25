Stink bug research, the stealth pest

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off

Some Insect pests in soybeans can be very evident, such as defoliators feeding on leaf tissue. Others such as stink bugs can be more stealth in their feeding. Kelley Tilmon, professor of Entomology at The Ohio State University has been doing research, funded by the Ohio Soybean Check-off, to develop more efficient ways of scouting for stinkbugs in soybeans.

“I call stinkbugs a stealth pest because the damage they cause is not obvious to the naked eye as you look across a field like you would see from a leaf feeding insect,” Tilmon said. “The way that stinkbugs feed is that they punch their sharp straw like mouth part directly through the pod wall into the seed and suck on the developing seed and can destroy that seed. It can go unnoticed unless you are looking at the pod very closely.” … Continue reading