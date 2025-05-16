“Stock the Trailer” marks five years of fighting hunger across Ohio

By Dale Minyo

What started as a simple idea to engage youth in service has grown into a statewide movement combating food insecurity and building leadership skills. Now entering its fifth year, the “Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer” initiative, spearheaded by Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st, has become a cornerstone program at county fairs across Ohio.

Jennie Schultice, financial officer with Farm Credit Mid-America in Cambridge, OH, has been involved since the program’s inception in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The idea was born out of a desire to empower junior fair youth during a time when many fair events were uncertain. Five years later, the results speak for themselves: more than 950,000 pounds of food collected, $250,000 invested by Farm Credit in prizes, and a projected milestone of one million pounds of donated food expected to be surpassed this summer.

The premise is simple.… Continue reading