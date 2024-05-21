Storage added over 70 cents to bottom line this year

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

It looks like most corn throughout the U.S. will get planted by the end of May, or the first week of June. So, a repeat of 2019 seems unlikely. The northern Corn Belt was a concern, but producers there are now telling me they should be done within a few days or by next weekend.

There are pockets between I-70 and I-80 from Nebraska to Ohio that are delayed but should get planted within the next 2-3 weeks. The biggest delays are happening in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, where farmers have still been unable to start planting.

While this later planting pace increases the chance of below trendline yields, it is not a guarantee. In other years, planting pace has been this slow, but good summer weather still led to trendline yields. Basically, the weather in July will still determine what the final corn yield will ultimately be.