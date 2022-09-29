By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

Currently the corn harvest is about 13% complete nationally. As the new crop crosses the scale, the futures market likely adjusts based on how many farmers are selling. Early indications suggest landowners on share crop and farmers with limited storage capacity could be satisfied with prices around $7 and will likely move forward with spot sales. As harvest continues this trend could intensify and push prices lower.

Also, as harvest continues throughout the Midwest, basis values are coming under pressure. There may still be some short-term opportunities where harvest is not as far along yet, but those basis bids will fade fast over the next 10 days.

What to store, corn or beans?

Every year as harvest starts farmers ask me which crop should be stored if they do not have 100% on farm storage.

Analyze interest cost by crop

The first step to maximize profitability is to analyze the cost per bushel per month to store each crop. To… Continue reading