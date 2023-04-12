Straddle succes (barely) in a sideways market

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The market will be focused on the weather in the Dakotas as we move forward. While the rest of the country will have good weather for planting, it will come down to how many prevent plant acres there are in the northern part of the Corn Belt at the end of May.

Market action

On Jan. 18 when May corn was trading at $6.80, I suspected corn prices would likely be range bound or slightly higher at the end of March. Therefore, I placed a trade to maximize some profit potential if that happened. On 10% of my 2022 production, I sold a $6.80 April straddle (i.e., sold both the $6.80 April put and the $6.80 April call which are based upon May futures) which allowed me to collect a net positive value of over 41 cents.

What does this mean?

If the value of May corn on March 24 was:

Above $7.21 I sell futures at $6.80, but I keep all of the 41 cents collected on the trade, so it would be like selling $7.21 futures.… Continue reading