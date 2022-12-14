Straddles in a range-bound market

By Jon Scheve, Superior Feed Ingredients, LLC

The December USDA report is usually one of the least influential reports of the year, and this year was no different. The only change was a corn exports decrease due to limited movement this year so far.

Corn carryout levels are still similar to the last 2 years, when corn eventually traded above $7.50 after harvest. Seasonally, corn usually starts trending higher after mid-December into January.

Moving forward, weather in the southern third of Brazil and most of Argentina will be monitored closely, because dry conditions could reduce corn and bean yields over the next few weeks.

On Sept. 2, I suspected corn prices could likely be range-bound or slightly lower throughout harvest, so I placed a trade to maximize some profit potential if that scenario happened. On 10% of my 2022 production, I sold a $6.50 December straddle (i.e., sold the $6.50 December put and the $6.50 December call) and bought a December $5.90 put.