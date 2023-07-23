Stressed Yellow Soybeans

By Mike Hannewald, Becks Field Agronomist

Yellow soybeans across northern Ohio can be attributed to multiple compounding stress factors according to Mike Hannewald, Field Agronomist for Becks. “If you see yellowing in your soybean field, there could be several different causes.”

It can be helpful to select a healthy soybean plant to use as a comparison when determining stress issues in other unhealthy beans. “A healthy bean plant will have healthy roots with several nodules. If you break open a nodule, it should be a rusty red color and that tells you that it is producing nitrogen,” said Hannewald. “That is what we want to see this time of year.”

One of the first stress factors to consider when evaluating a yellow soybean field is herbicide injury. "While you might just be spraying Round-up® or Liberty ® or Enlist ®, and the soybeans have that trait package, the bean plant still needs to metabolize that herbicide.