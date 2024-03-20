Successful Trip to Omaha for Ohio Young Ag Professionals

During the Young Farmers and Ranchers Leadership Conference, Ohio Young Ag Professionals had the opportunity to learn, network, and build their leadership skills. Ohio Ag Net’s Joe Everett spoke with Mike Hannewald, Ryanna Tietje, and John and Kacy Hummel about their experience in this combined audio interview.

Pictured Left to Right: Mike Hannewald, Ruth Beery, Shelby Rhodes, Megan Roell, Ryanna Tietje, Mary Rose, Kacy Hummel, and John Hummel