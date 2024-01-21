Succession planning tips for farmers

By Brian Ravencraft

Transferring farm management and ownership from one generation to the next is no easy task. It is a process that involves careful planning, consideration and commitment from all parties involved. Emotions and finances come into play and having qualified advisors help you with your succession planning will be key. A CPA is one of those advisors. This month I am sharing some tips for succession planning success with you so you can ensure the long-term success of your farming operation.

Start early

Succession planning is not a one-time event; it is a process that can take several years to complete. That’s why it’s essential to start early. Ideally, start planning at least five years before the intended transfer date. This gives you ample time to prepare your farm, assess potential successors, and ensure a smooth transition.

Over communicate

Communication is crucial when it comes to succession planning. You need to talk openly with your family members or potential successors about your intentions, expectations, and goals.… Continue reading