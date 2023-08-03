Summer Cover Crop Options

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Wheat harvest is mostly complete, and many fields are being baled for straw. Some farmers have planted double crop soybeans, but with the sporadic rains, many fields are lying bare. Looking at the calendar, it’s too late to plant soybeans and bare fields just grow weeds! Another option is to plant a cover crop, depending upon your goals, and what crop will be planted next year.

Cover crops planted in August have an advantage over fall planted cover crops. First, they capture more sunlight. Cover crops need 60-90 days of growth before winter to survive. Second, if you spray the weeds first before you plant, there is less competition, so they produce better stands. Third, summer and fall rains allow cover crops to get better growth. Generally, whatever growth you get above ground is going to be matched below ground. For these reasons, planting cover crops after wheat has many advantages. … Continue reading