Summer rains increasingly crucial

By Doug Tenney, Leist Mercantile

Last month, I was quite surprised to see a groundhog scamper across my driveway. It was the first time I had ever seen one in my yard. I ran out the door, clapping my hands, running after him. Apparently, he got the message, not stopping until he was beyond the neighbor’s property. Note that I realize additional items beyond my hands would have been more beneficial. Perhaps, he was the reason when earlier in the day while watering flowers, I noticed that one of the petunias had been sheared back to a mere stub. During the chase, I quickly flashed back to my younger years on the dairy farm, when I would run after them with a big crescent wrench while plowing or making hay. Here’s to hoping Ohio rains are a huge surprise in a big fashion very soon, especially with rain forecasts becoming less frequent in July.… Continue reading