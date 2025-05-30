Sunrise Cooperative hires 14 graduating seniors

During the opening session of the 97th Ohio FFA State Convention on May 1, Sunrise Cooperative, Inc. officially recognized its 2025 class of the RISE FFA Career Program. Joined on stage by George D. Secor, President/CEO of Sunrise, 14 graduating seniors were honored for landing full-time employment with Sunrise following their graduation.

Slated to join the Sunrise team are Caleb Tener from Greenon FFA, Cooper Zunis from Western Reserve FFA, Diton Farnsworth, Savannah Morrison, Landon Koch and Landon Gamble from South Central FFA, Drake Copeland of Waynesfield-Goshen FFA, Josie Stiner and Kayla Thobe from Miami Valley CTC FFA, Matthias Yelton of Sidney FFA, Willow Funk from Hillsdale FFA, Steven Opaliski from Firelands FFA, Sophia Sharp of Upper Valley CTC FFA and Zee Baker from Sentinel CTC FFA.

In addition to full-time employment, Cooper Zunis was selected as the top recipient and will receive a 2024 Jeep Gladiator, that the 2024-2025 Ohio FFA President Anna Moeller drove during her tenure, as a signing bonus.… Continue reading