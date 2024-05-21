Sunrise names 2024 RISE FFA Career Program recipients

Sunrise Cooperative, Inc. is pleased to announce its 2024 RISE FFA Career Program recipients. Slated to join Sunrise as full-time employees following graduation are Riley Collins from Hillsboro FFA, Seth Crytzer and Braydon Rakovec from Hillsdale FFA, Cara Deam of West-Liberty Salem FFA, Skylar England of Bellevue FFA, Alex Lamma from Sidney FFA, Seth Lenke from Oak Harbor FFA, Bodie Rogers of Tecumseh FFA, Ethan Scaggs from Lincolnview FFA, Madison Shell of Clyde FFA, Boston Smith from South Central FFA and Ben Sonnanstine from Miami Valley Career Technology Center FFA.

Following graduation, these individuals will officially join the team at Sunrise and will work their way through our RISE FFA Career Program, otherwise referred to as Sunrise University. Over the next four years, our new hires will gain hands-on, real-life job experiences, while learning all facets of the cooperative.

In addition to full-time employment, Alex Lamma was selected as the top recipient and will receive a 2023 Jeep Gladiator, that the 2023-2024 Ohio FFA President Luke Jennings drove during his tenure, as a signing bonus.… Continue reading