Sunrise University and Ohio FFA

By Dale Minyo and Matt Reese

As part of a unique partnership with Ohio FFA, Sunrise Cooperative has created the RISE FFA Career Program and Sunrise University. The program was developed in 2019 and serves two purposes: provide an avenue to reach the future leaders of agriculture, while supporting the Ohio FFA Association State President during their term in office.

"The state FFA came to us and they had a need for a vehicle for the State FFA president to drive. I say, 'I'll tell you what, we'll give you a brand new pickup truck for the state FFA president to drive and, at the end of that year, when it is one year old, we'll take that truck and give it as a signing bonus to whoever you say is the top FFA student that wants to come right into the work force from high school,'" said George Secor, President/CEO of Sunrise.