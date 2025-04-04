Survey of Current Farming Practices

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Three years of national survey results have now been collected on farmers who no-till. No-Till farming magazine recently shared these 2nd half results. Farmers use a lot of different equipment, different brands, and different sizes. A major change has been the switch to larger corn planters. No-till and probably most farmers are switching to 16-row (40 foot) corn planters 31.2% up 3.9%, 24-row (18.2%) while 12 row planters have fallen from 28.4% to 23.7%. While farmers have less money to invest due to lower prices and weather concerns, equipment is always a major expense on every crop farm.

On no-till planter attachments, farmers use coulters out front (38.4%), row cleaners (67.6%), closing wheels (86.5%), seed firmer (64.2%), down pressure systems (57.5%), pop-up fertilizer applicators (31.5%), and 2” X 2” fertilizer placement (34.7%). On soybeans, narrow row (7-10” row spacing ) are common in the East but less common in the South and West.… Continue reading