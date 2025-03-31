Survey of Farmers using Cover Crops

By James Hoorman, Hoorman Soil Health Services

Three years of national survey results have now been collected on farmers who no-till and use crop crops. No-Till farming magazine shared these results recently. Around 80.5% of all no-till farmers use cover crops which has been steady, although slightly less than the peak in 2023 at 83.2%. Weather, especially dry weather in the fall and getting a crop established could be part of the reason for a slight decrease in cover crop acres. Also, as finances get tight, sometimes cover crop acres are easy to cut.

Why do farmers use cover crops? The number one reason is still erosion control or prevention followed by better soil biology and higher soil organic matter accumulation. The top three maximum benefits are still erosion prevention, followed by improved rainfall infiltration and then better soil biological activity. Higher yields and/or lower crop inputs were not in the top three but often occur after numerous years of using no-till plus cover crops continuously.