Sustainability and soybean’s top customer

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean checkoff

Over a century ago, in 1905, Hoard Farms got it’s start in the fields of Wyandot County. Shortly after World War II, Pat Hord’s Grandfather, Bud, sold 82 pigs that came from 10 gilts he raised in a wooded lot. “That is an 8.2 average which is very good for pigs in the woods,” said Pat Hord, President of Hord Farms. “At the same time the ceiling on hog prices was lifted after the war, (a ceiling had been imposed due to the need for lard for munitions during the war) and when the ceiling was lifted the price jumped from $.16 to $.32 and with that return, Bud was able to purchase his first farm.”

Hord Farms has a foundation of core values that they project to their entire team.

"Our mission is to be agricultural stewards," Hord said.