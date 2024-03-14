Sustainable practices and smart marketing at Goecke Farms

By Brianna Gwirtz, OCJ field reporter

Growing up, Mark Goecke was very familiar with the phrase “Waste not, want not.” Being one of 10 children on his family’s dairy farm, he quickly learned that everything had value and to make every resource count.

Today, Mark and his brother Steve have transitioned the family’s dairy farm into a feedlot operation in Spencerville. Their focus on sustainability and raising quality beef recently garnered the business the 2024 Commercial Cattleman of the Year award from the Ohio Cattlemen’s Association (OCA).

“Whenever you’re recognized by your peers, that’s the highest accolades you can get,” said Mark Goecke.

The two brothers took over the family farming operation in 1999 upon their father's retirement. They knew a change was needed to sustain two families on the farm. They were already feeding out a few Holstein steers then but decided to replace the heifers with more steers. In 2000, they began building more barns and adding more cattle.