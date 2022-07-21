SW Ohio Corn Growers Field Day Aug. 16

Fayette County will be the place to be on Aug. 16, 2022. The Southwest Ohio Corn Growers Association, in conjunction with the Fayette County Agronomy Committee and the Fayette County Extension Office, will hold their annual field day and agronomy plot demonstrations. The event will be held at the Fayette County Research and Demonstration Farm, located northeast of Washington CH at 2770 Old Route 38, at the Fayette County Airport. The field day will be from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm. It is free to attend and will include a free lunch and do not forget the free homemade ice cream. Certified Crop Advisor credits will also be available for the various sessions of the event.

The event will begin promptly at 9:00 am in the Equipment Building with our keynote speakers, Eric Romich and Barry Ward. Romich is a Field Specialist for Energy Development with the Ohio State University. He will be speaking on "Energy Contracts for Landowners".