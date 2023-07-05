Syngenta celebrates grand opening of Seeds R&D Innovation Center

Syngenta leaders from around the globe joined with state, local and agricultural organization representatives for the recent Grand Opening of the Syngenta Seeds R&D Innovation Center in Malta, Illinois, a facility designed to bring farmers and researchers together to accelerate advancements in agricultural seed products and services.

“At Syngenta Seeds, we continue strengthening our R&D engine by orchestrating every process for speed, precision and power,” says Warren Kruger, Syngenta head of Field Crops Seeds Development for North America. “This new, state-of-the-art R&D Innovation Center is located in the heart of the North American Corn Belt, surrounded by farmers who now have a seat at our innovation table. Here, we will get real-time farmer feedback so that Syngenta researchers are developing the innovations and solutions they need, today and for the future.”

The Syngenta Seeds R&D Innovation Center is an 88-acre, 100,000-square-foot facility that reinforces Syngenta Seeds position as a global innovation powerhouse. It includes 32,000 feet for laboratories and over 18,000 feet of seed processing space, along with research fields.… Continue reading