Syngenta rolls out upgraded resource for crop protection and disease scouting

Syngenta announced that its newest online resource for all things disease management and planning is now available on www.BoostYourBushels.com. This latest website update will enable users to discover a variety of https://boostyourbushels.com/tools that can help them make the most educated decisions for improving the overall health of their corn, soybean and wheat crops.

One of the newest additions is the disease ID guide. Users can browse this guide to not only identify the diseases present in their fields but to also understand which may be prevalent in their region. The guide provides information that discusses the signs, symptoms and potential solutions for diseases to help with scouting and management.

“It really is a one-stop spot for everything growers may need to learn about a disease and their fungicide applications for the year,” said Logan Romines, Syngenta fungicide product lead. “They can see what diseases are of concern in their area, as well as the identifying factors of those diseases.… Continue reading