Take action on managing pest resistance

By Greg LaBarge, Ohio State University Extension

We all must pay more attention to pest resistance in our chemical control choices. Whether it is natural selection, genetic shifts, or enhanced metabolism, certain weeds, insects, and disease species are becoming more challenging to control. There are several things to consider in pest control to keep the wide range of pest control options on your farm.

Mixing and matching the application timing and site of action of our pesticide options is one important way to limit pesticide resistance. The website https://iwilltakeaction.com has several resources to understand how to mix pesticide products with different modes of action into your applications. Charts list available herbicide, insecticide, and fungicide products with branded premix formulations.

Corn hybrids with insect resistance traits are widely available. Resistant to some traits are found in certain insect species. Many traits are available and packaged in several combinations under different brand names.… Continue reading